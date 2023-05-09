ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the area of Portland Avenue and Lux Street late Monday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that they responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation. They then learned that a 16-year-old boy arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle.

According to RPD, the boy was shot at least once in the lower body and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.