ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is in custody after he brought a firearm to James Monroe High School Monday morning, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed.

Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to the school — located on Alexander St.— for a 911 call about a student bringing a firearm to campus, police said.

School security located a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds, officers said, in a students bag during entry screening. In an interview with News 8, RPD representatives said that the teen’s motives for bringing the gun have not yet been identified, nor do they know where the gun came from.

“The gun never made it beyond security, and there were no threats or safety issues inside the building,” a spokesperson for the Rochester City School District told News 8.

Both the gun and the student were “safely secured” before officers arrived, according to police.

A 17-year-old is currently in custody, and will be arraigned in family court, RPD said. As he is a minor, police are determining what charges apply to the situation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Full statement from RCSD

This morning upon student arrival at Monroe High School, it was immediately discovered that a student attempted to bring a weapon to school. The gun was detected with the security measures we use every day, and our security staff spotted it during scanning. The gun never made it beyond security, and there were no threats or safety issues inside the building. Appropriate action is being taken against the identified student.

We are grateful to our school security officers and the Rochester Police Department for their quick response in this matter and the vital role they continue to play in keeping our school communities safe.

