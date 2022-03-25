GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old city resident faces weapon charges for a shooting incident outside a Greece Walmart in February.

Isban Principe of Rochester was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a dispute that led to a shooting at the Walmart located on Dewey Avenue in Greece, according to officials.

Officers with the Greece Police Department responded to the store on February 10 for the report of shots fired. At the scene, investigators said the incident occurred at the parking lot between two suspects.

According to police, the two men fired shots at each other. No injuries were reported.

Principe, who was out on bail from a previous weapons charge in February, was arraigned in Greece Town Court and remanded to custody at Monroe County Jail. The teenager was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment.

Officials say the second suspect involved in the shooting is still at large. Anyone with additional information on his identity is asked to call 911 or the Greece Police Department at (585) 581-4016.

