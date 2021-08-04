Teenager arrested after string of ATM robberies around Monroe County

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenaged suspect has been arrested after a string of ATM robberies around Monroe County.

The 16-year-old has been charged with robbery, with more charges expected, according to police.

According to the Gates Police Department, the suspect would wait by a “drive up” ATM, wearing a full hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a face mask. “The suspect would then produce a handgun and demand money,” officials said in a statement.

GPD said the Town of Gates had two armed robberies like this on July 2 and July 18 at two separate ATM machines, all after 9 p.m.

The City of Rochester had one ATM robbery in July and the Town of Irondequoit had two ATM robberies between June and July, according to GPD.

Gates Police made several posts on Facebook about the pattern that had developed around Monroe County. The post asked residents to be aware of their surrounds when at an ATM machine between 9 p.m. and midnight.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m., a Gates resident — who had been made aware of the Facebook posting just 30 minutes prior — was driving home on Spencerport Road when she observed a male lurking in some bushes by the Key Bank out door drive up ATM Machine.

“She immediately called 911 to report what she saw. The first Gates Police Officer to arrive hid his police car and approached the area on foot. He located a 16 year old subject in all dark clothing laying flat on the ground by some bushes. A BB gun pistol was located on the ground in close proximity,” Gates police said in a statement.

Officials said the teenager was interviewed back at the Gates Police Department and admitted to committing the five previous robberies and admitted to waiting at the ATM Machine to rob an unsuspecting customer.

The teenager was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center by a Family Court Judge at arraignment. He was charged with first degree robbery for the July 2 robbery at the ELS on Chili Avenue at Hinchey Road. “The paperwork for the additional four robberies will be submitted at a later date.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.