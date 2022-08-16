ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested and charged after stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police on a chase through the city Tuesday overnight.

According to officials, patrolling officers responded to the 100 block of Thomas Street just after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. While en route to the scene, they were notified of a carjacking robbery in the same area and eventually located the victim who police say had his car stolen at gunpoint.

Authorities believe the suspects fired at least one round from a firearm during the robbery. According to them, the victim was not injured and an investigation ensued.

Around three hours later, officers made contact with the stolen vehicle in the area of Parshells Avenue and Stout Street. Officials say after a failed traffic stop, the operator accelerated away and initiated a pursuit which later ended once the car hit a curb near Bay Street and Portland Avenue.

Both driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot but were eventually caught by officers. The suspects, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to jail.

Rochester police say this is an active investigation and charges for the teenage duo are pending.

