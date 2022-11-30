ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Pierpont Street Wednesday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Pierpont Street for the reports of a man shot.

Once there, officers located an 18-year-old suffering from a wound on his foot. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

