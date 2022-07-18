ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager has been shot and five taken into custody following an incident in Beechwood Monday afternoon, officials say.

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York Charles Salina described as a “right place, right time” situation.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force were in the neighborhood on an unrelated investigation when they say they heard shots fired at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Several Task Force officers say they saw a Toyota Rav fleeing the area at a high speed, which they later discovered to be stolen yesterday from Pittsford.

They followed the vehicle, which crashed at Woodman Park and Lancraft Street, Salina says. All five occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled.

Through a joint effort from the Marshal’s Task Force, New York State Police, and RPD, all five were taken into custody by approximately 5:00 p.m.

During the investigation, officials discovered that a 15-year-old Rochester resident was shot in the leg on nearby Rosewood Terrace, RPD Captain Adam Raidens said.

His injuries were deemed not life-threatening, and he is currently being treated in Strong Memorial Hospital, he said.

“We’ve beefed up our presence here in the city, and we’re out here all different times of the evening, so, right place, right time, great cops,” Salina said, commending the quick response of officers.

Salina said that RPD will be handling the investigation moving forward.