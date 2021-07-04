Teen dies after shooting in Rochester school parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old boy died Monday, after a Sunday morning shooting at a school parking lot in Rochester.

According to Rochester police, officers with the Greece Police Department found Keon Martin in a car on Falmouth Drive in Greece around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. They say he had been shot at least one time in his upper body.

Martin was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later learned Martin had been shot in a parked car in the parking lot of Rochester School No. 34 on Lexington Avenue. A second person in the car drove to Falmouth Drive before calling 911.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.