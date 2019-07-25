Teen pleads guilty in plot to bomb Muslim community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fourth suspect who plotted to bomb a Muslim community near the Pennsylvania border has pleaded guilty.

Police say 16-year-old Nicholas Pheilshifter along with three others planned to bomb Islamberg, in Tompkins County.

Pheilshifter pleaded guilty to attempted criminal posession of a weapon as a case of terrorism.

He faces seven years in prison and five years of post release supervision.

Pheilshifter is scheduled to be sentenced on August 9.

Back in June three others pleaded guilty in connection to the incident.

Vincent Vetromile, 19, pleaded guilty to first degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces seven to 12 years in prison.

Brian Colaneri, 20, has pleaded guilty to second degree conspiracy as it relates to terrorism. He faces four to 12 years in prison.

Andrew Crysel, 18, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Colaneri, second degree conspiracy as it relates to terrorism, and faces the same four to 12 years in prison penalty.

Investigators said they had made explosive devices using mason jars and duct tape, with black power inside the jars along with projectiles like BBs and nails. Three bombs were found at one of the suspect’s home, and twenty-three firearms were found at other locations connected to the investigation. The FBI and ATF assisted in the investigation.

The four were initially arrested following a tip from a student at Greece Odyssey High School back in January. Police say the student reported overhearing another student — the 16-year-old who was arrested — making a comment. Police say the boy told friends, while referring to a photo on a cell phone, “he looks like the next school shooter.”

Officers said there was never any threat made against Greece Odyssey or any student. The only target was Islamberg.

Lawyers for Vetromile and Colaneri said the plea deals were contingent on no federal charges being filed against their clients.