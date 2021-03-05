Teen killed in officer-involved shooting in Jamesville

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teen was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Jamesville on Thursday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Apulia Road.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, New York State Police, and the DeWitt Police Department responded to a residence on Apulia Road to assist the St. Joseph Comprehensive Psychiatric Mobile Crisis Outreach Team with a 17-year-old male patient who was not cooperating.

When police arrived, the male left the scene on foot with what appeared to be a handgun. As officers approached the teen, the teen pointed the gun at officers. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the teen. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.

The names of the officers are being withheld at this time.