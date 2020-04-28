Teen hospitalized after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A teenager is recovering from a gunshot wound on Tuesday after an early morning shooting.

The Rochester Police Department responded to a call around 1:34 a.m. for the report of a person shot on Hudson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old Rochester male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle for what is considered non-life threatening injuries according to RPD.

The investigation is on-going.