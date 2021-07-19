Teen hospitalized after shooting near Dove Street, Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting on Dove Street near Driving Park Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. A 17-year-old was found and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no update on the teenager’s condition and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.