ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the teens who was found guilty for setting a man on fire will be sentenced Monday morning.

In February 2021, then-16-year-old Zayvion Perry and another teen — 14-year-old Adriel Riley, Jr. — were arrested for setting fire to 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser on Lyell Avenue. Amenhauser died from his injuries in March.

Initially, the two teens pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, arson, and criminal possession of a weapon, but Perry pleaded guilty two years later. Riley waived his right to a trial by jury and was later convicted of second-degree murder.

Perry will be sentenced in Monroe County Family Court, with Riley’s sentencing scheduled for Tuesday morning.