The stolen firearm recovered at the time of arrest. (Courtesy of the Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After hiding from authorities for the past year, a 19-year-old was taken into custody for a non-fatal 2021 double shooting, authorities announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshall’s Violent Fugitive Task Force took Sergio Ponder into custody for his actions on August 25, 2021.

At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, officers responded to the 200 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of two males shot.

Officers located both men, who were transported to Strong Memorial hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

While investigators were quickly able to determine Ponder as the suspected shooter, they were unable to locate him until recently.

Ponder was charged with four felonies: assaults in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

At the time of his arrest, Ponder was found to be in possession of a loaded, stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. This resulted in an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Ponder was transported to the Monroe County Jail.