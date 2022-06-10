ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teen was convicted Friday of murder and more charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Rochester nearly three years ago, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Friday.

According to Doorley, a Monroe County jury convicted 18-year-old Keith Rodney of second-degree murder, and six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 2019 death of Alton Carelock Jr.

Prosecutors say on June 30, 2019, Rochester police officers were called to Mohawk Street in the city for reports of a shooting. That’s where police found Carelock Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, officials said.

Rodney, along with Ronell Weaver were indicted by the Monroe County Grand Jury on the above charges.

“It has been almost three years since Alton Carelock, Jr. was senselessly shot and killed by Keith Rodney. It is our hope that Mr. Carelock’s family can begin to heal knowing the individual who killed their son and brother has been brought to justice,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit whose thorough investigation led to this defendant’s conviction.”

“This conviction should send a message to violent perpetrators in our community that these heinous acts will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Our office worked very hard to deliver justice for the family of Alton Carelock, Jr.. Alton’s life was lost due to inexcusable actions that cannot be undone. My heart goes out to his family and friends as they continue to grieve their horrible loss.”

Rodney is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.