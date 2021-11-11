Teen facing arson charges after fire on Clifford Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teen is facing charges in connection to a fire early Wednesday on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say a 17-year-old is charged with second degree attempted arson, first degree criminal contempt, and obstructing firefighter operations.

Officials say Rochester police and firefighters responded to a multi-family residence on Clifford Avenue around 1 a.m. They say there was a report of a male who set a plastic bin on fire.

Firefighters arrived and, according to officials, when they were attempting to extinguish the fire, the 17-year-old started to throw numerous objects at the firefighters from the second floor of the building.

Officials say firefighters backed away and waited for Rochester police officers to respond. Ultimately, police found the 17-year-old in the bath tub of the second floor apartment with a knife. He was taken into custody without further incident, fire officials said Thursday.

Authorities say they determined the plastic bin was intentionally set on fire and left on the porch by the 17-year-old suspect with the intent of arson.

Officials say the teen also tried to puncture a pickup truck’s tires across the street with a knife before starting the fire.

The teen was brought to a medical facility and cleared before questioning. Officials say he admitted to his actions of arson, obstructing a firefighters and violating a court order of protection.

Authorities say no one was injured or displaced as a result of this fire. The teen was arraigned in court and remanded with bail set pending further court action.