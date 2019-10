ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester teen convicted of shooting and killing two men last year is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

18-year-old Kyrell Gilroy was convicted of manslaughter and weapons charged back in August.

In September of 2018, Gilroy shot and killed Justin Siler and Markwaun Williams on Wilkins Street. Gilroy faces up to 65 years in prison.