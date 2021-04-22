Teen charged with murder for fatal armed carjacking attempt in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A teen is now charged with murder in connection to a fatal armed carjacking attempt earlier this month in Gates.

Edgar Tolentino, 16, was arrested and charged with second degree murder Thursday in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit.

Sciascia died from gunshot wounds sustained during an armed carjacking attempt in Gates on April 7.

Tolentino pleaded not guilty Thursday at a virtual arraignment at Gates Police Department.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court next Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Police say Sciascia was the target of an armed robbery on Buell Road in Gates shortly before 11 a.m. on April 7. Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode says two suspects attempted to steal his vehicle which led to him being shot.

Sciascia was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

VanBrederode said the incident in Gates was another incident in a series of armed carjackings which began in Monroe County around March 28.

Police say there have been similar incidents in the following areas so far:

Greece

Webster

Irondequoit

Gates

Ogden

Irondequoit

VanBrederode says if you find yourself as the target of an armed carjacking, you should surrender your vehicle.

“Please, if they do try to steal your car, just get out of the car and give them the car,” VanBrederode said. “That is one of the most important messages today. Just give up the car, because we see what happens if you don’t give up the car, or if there’s some sort of struggle. Give the car up and we’ll work on getting your car back.”

