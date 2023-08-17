Richard Crowder Jr., 17, has been charged with second-degree murder after a house party shooting in June (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police announced that a teenager has been charged with murder and multiple associates have been arrested during the investigation.

On the evening of June 11, officers responded to a party 301 Genesee Street and found 21-year-old Anthony Bonilla suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died after he was taken to Strong Hospital for emergency surgery.

RPD identified 17-year-old Richard Crowder, Jr. as the suspect. It is alleged that Crowder drove to the party in a stolen car, found Bonilla, and shot him in retaliation for a previous incident.

On Wednesday, Crowder and three others were found by authorities in a car on Anthony Street and taken into custody.

Crowder was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Family Court and was taken to the juvenile detention facility in Rush.

The other occupants in the car — 18-year-old Loujack Crowder and 21-year-old Jeremiah Maddox — were arrested as well. Maddox was arrested for failing to appear in court for a weapon charge and Loujack was arrested for menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a store clerk.

Maddox was released on his own recognizance and Loujack was given an appearance ticket.

RPD says that they are continuing their investigation into violent acts that Crowder and his associates are suspected to be involved in. Anyone who may have been victimized by Crowder or his associates is asked to call Major Crimes Unit at (585)-428-7157.

Mugshot of Richard Crowder Jr. (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

In addition to these arrests, RPD also said that they saw associates of Crowder driving a stolen car, with one of the occupants being in possession of a handgun. A chase began before the car ended up crashing into a fence on Sherman Street.

After recovering a handgun from inside the car, RPD arrested Ephriam Wade and Aleigha Crowder, both 19 years old, and were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. They were arraigned in court and remanded into custody.

Wade was previously arrested back in February on weapons charges and in August for criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing. Aleigha was arrested twice in July — once for violating an order of protection and again for harassment.