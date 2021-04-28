Teen charged with murder for fatal armed carjacking attempt due in court on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The teenager charged with murder in connection to a fatal armed carjacking attempt earlier this month in Gates is due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

16-year-old Edgar Tolentino has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit.

Sciascia died from gunshot wounds sustained during an armed carjacking attempt in Gates on April 7.

Police say Sciascia was the target of an armed robbery on Buell Road in Gates shortly before 11 a.m. on April 7. Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode says two suspects attempted to steal his vehicle which led to him being shot.

Sciascia was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police say they are still searching for another suspect in this case. Tolentino is being held without bail.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.