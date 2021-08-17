Teen charged with attempted rape after trying to remove woman’s clothes in front of kids, police say

AUBURN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after he allegedly tried to remove a woman’s clothes in Auburn, New York Monday, police officials say.

Authorities say an adult woman was walking with a group of children on Wall Street between Spring Street and Derby Avenue around 9:45 a.m. when the male teen approached her.

Police say the juvenile grabbed the woman from behind, and attempted to remove some of her clothing multiple times.

Officials say the woman struggled, screamed, and fought off the teen. According to police, a person in the neighborhood hollered at the juvenile and he eventually stopped his attack on the woman.

Authorities say the children with the female were not directly attacked, but subjected to viewing the incident as it unfolfded.

Police say the 15-year-old was later located, taken into custody, and charged with first degree attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.