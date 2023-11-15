ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager who was injured in a car accident Wednesday morning has been accused of stealing a Kia, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Tremont Street and found a Kia SUV with the 15-year-old trapped inside, sitting in the driver’s seat.

With help from the Rochester Fire Department, the teenager got out of the Kia and was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body.

Investigators were able to determine the Kia was stolen and were heading east on Tremont Street when the teen lost control and hit a pole and a Chevy SUV before stopping on the side of the road.

The 15-year-old was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. RPD has not released any details about the suspect due to their age.

RG&E was on the scene to repair the light pole. Motorists are advised to avoid Tremont Street between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street.