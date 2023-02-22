The glass doors to Comedy at the Carlson (left) and Record Archive (right) were both smashed overnight Monday. (News 8 WROC / George Gandy)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny for the recent string of smash and grabs in Rochester.

On February 18, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for the recent “smash and grab” burglaries in Rochester, RPD announced Wednesday.

He was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and grand larceny in the third degree for his actions on January 31 at Comedy at the Carlson.

For his actions at Liberty Family Restaurant on January 31, the teen is charged with burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

He is also charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and petit larceny for the front doors that were destroyed on January 31 at Record Archive on Rockwood Street.

For the smash and grab at East Ave Liquor and Wine on January 31, the teen is charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and petit larceny.

The 16-year-old is also charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree for a burglary at Universal Liquor on February 9.

The RPD adds the investigation into these incidents remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.