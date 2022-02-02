Teen charged for DWI after rollover crash on Lexington Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old resident was arrested for DWI following a rollover crash near the area of Lexington Avenue Wednesday overnight.

Authorities say officers responded to 1125 Lexington Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a flipped car. Upon arrival, they located a Ford Mustang laying on its roof with the driver out of the vehicle.

Investigators believe the Mustang left the roadway, colliding with a snow bank and flipping over.

According to police, the teenager was found to be under the influence and in possession of a loaded, illegal handgun.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Driving While Ability Impaired
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Police say Lexington Avenue was closed to traffic pending the investigation but has since reopened.

