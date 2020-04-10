Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter

1  of  2
Breaking News
Convention Center to be used as field hospital, Foodlink operations relocating amid pandemic 777 new COVID-19 deaths brings NY total to 7,844, Gov. Cuomo ‘cautiously optimistic’ about curve flattening, live briefing continues here
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter

Crime

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — A teenager has been charged in the fatal crash that killed Christopher ODell, an 18-year-old passenger, on March 4, 2020.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver was 17-years-old at the time of the crash and has been charged with Driving While Ability is Impaired; due to Drugs.

ODell died while receiving medical treatment from a local medical provider. Family friends tell 18 News that ODell was a student in the Avoca Central School District and a volunteer firefighter at the Wallace Fire Department, who responded to the scene.

ODell was one of four people inside the 2006 Hyundai at the time of the accident on Route 415 in Avoca. A 16-year-old passenger was taken from the scene to Rochester in critical, but stable condition.

The driver and a second passenger were treated and released from a medical provider in Dansville.

This investigation is on-going and future charges may be filed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss