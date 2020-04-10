Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — A teenager has been charged in the fatal crash that killed Christopher ODell, an 18-year-old passenger, on March 4, 2020.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver was 17-years-old at the time of the crash and has been charged with Driving While Ability is Impaired; due to Drugs.

ODell died while receiving medical treatment from a local medical provider. Family friends tell 18 News that ODell was a student in the Avoca Central School District and a volunteer firefighter at the Wallace Fire Department, who responded to the scene.

ODell was one of four people inside the 2006 Hyundai at the time of the accident on Route 415 in Avoca. A 16-year-old passenger was taken from the scene to Rochester in critical, but stable condition.







The driver and a second passenger were treated and released from a medical provider in Dansville.

This investigation is on-going and future charges may be filed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.