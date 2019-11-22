Teen charged after 2 found dead in Allegany County structure fire

William Larson is wanted for questioning in relation to two suspicious deaths in Carksville.

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with the two bodies found dead in Allegany County has been charged.

William J. Larson Jr. was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.

Larson was transported to the Erie County Youth Services and is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Troopers said there were three residents of the home that was on fire.

State police say Larson was on scene while the fire was being extinguished, but walked away from the location before troopers got there.

Police said they have not located a mother or father.

State Police are still working to positively identify the victims and the cause of death as the investigation continues.