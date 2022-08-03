ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for the driver who left a 19-year-old bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run on Lake Avenue Wednesday overnight.

According to police, officers were led to the area of Lake Avenue and Burley Road just after midnight for the report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. Once at the scene, they located a 19-year-old from Rochester and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say the victim was traveling southbound on Lake Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the car did not remain on the scene, police say.

This hit-and-run investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with more info is asked to dial 911.

