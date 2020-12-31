Teen arrested after fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager has been arrested after a fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue earlier this week.

The 16-year-old male was charged with second degree murder.

According to RPD, officers responded to the area around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Johnel Ravenell with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

On Wednesday, RPD’s Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the SWAT team and Tactical Unit, extended a warrant in relation to their investigation. As a result, they arrested the 16 year old.

He was arranged in Youth Part Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss