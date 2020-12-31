Teen arrested after fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager has been arrested after a fatal shooting on North Clinton Avenue earlier this week.

The 16-year-old male was charged with second degree murder.

According to RPD, officers responded to the area around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Johnel Ravenell with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

On Wednesday, RPD’s Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the SWAT team and Tactical Unit, extended a warrant in relation to their investigation. As a result, they arrested the 16 year old.

He was arranged in Youth Part Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Juvenile Detention Facility.