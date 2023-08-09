ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teen was arrested following an attempted burglary that took place on Spencerport Road Tuesday evening, according to the Gates Police Department.

Officers said that the 15-year-old attempted to kick in the front door of a home before leaving the scene on his bike.

Police responded to the area and found the boy riding the bike onto Lyell Avenue. When he was detained as a possible suspect, police found a loaded handgun on him.

The loaded handgun was found on the 15-year-old suspect (Photo/Gates Police Department)

The teen was taken to the detention center and is awaiting his appearance in family court. The burglary remains under investigation.