Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Baton Rouge teacher arrested after threatening family with bat and gun on camera over flooding frustrations

Crime

by: Jonah Gilmore and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Demetra Lewis’ neighborhood is known to flood, but she never thought taking an alternate route home would be the wrong turn.

Lewis was driving through a flood with her family when they encountered Bridgette Digerolamo, 38.

“She starts yelling, ‘Turn this f-ing truck around,'” said Lewis. “She took the bat and she hit the mirror on the truck and so it just folded in.”

In the backseat, Lewis’ daughter recorded the incident. In the video, you can hear the exchange as Lewis gets out of the truck to check for damage. She said, before she knew it, the bat was on the ground and she was staring at a gun.

“My daughter starts yelling and screaming, ‘Mom, get back in the car, get back in the car! She has a gun!'”

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Digerolamo, a physical education teacher at Broadmoor Elementary School, did point a handgun at the family. According to the affidavit, Digerolamo said she feared for her life.

“Her neighbors were trying to talk her into putting the gun down and going in the house. The neighbors came to us and told us to just go, she is going through something,” said Lewis.

She said she never thought anything like this could happen to her and fears one wrong move could have resulted in deadly consequences.

“The actions of yourself can take and damage your whole career, your whole life,” said Lewis. “I mean, if she had shot and killed me, she has a 2-year-old child. I have a 16-year-old child. There you have two mothers gone. She is going to jail, I’m not here. So, think of your actions.”

Digerolamo was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal damage to property and released on bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

