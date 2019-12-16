Rochester teacher’s aide facing federal charges for attempted sex with a minor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teacher’s aide was arrested on Monday for attempting to have sex with a minor.

Christian Stutes, 23, was charged with enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and receipt, distribution and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire, an undercover FBI special agent received messages from Stutes.

It’s alleged that in April of 2019, Stutes stated he was “into young boys ranging from 7 to 9 years old.” The conversation ended with the undercover agent agreeing to allow the defendant to have sexual contact with his fictitious kids for $200 for each child. Stutes said he would have to save up the money.

In August of 2019, Stutes contacted the agent again saying he had enough money and was interested in sexual contact with the boy — but he later said he didn’t have enough money and couldn’t follow through.

It wasn’t until December 2 that Stutes stated he had a good paying job and “I can actually afford the deal we talked about with Adam.”

It was agreed they would meet on December 13 and when Stutes arrived at the predetermined location at 8:30 p.m., he was arrested and taken into custody.

According to authorities, investigation revealed numerous images of child pornography on an online messaging application.

Stutes faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, maximum of life and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney’s office didn’t mention anywhere specifically as far as where Stutes worked as a teacher’s aide, but did say it was at a local facility and that he was also previously employed at various children’s camps.

