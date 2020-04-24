Syracuse man charged with DWI in Geneseo

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo issues executive order on absentee ballots for primary, NY has lost $13B during COVID-19 crisis
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Syracuse man charged with DWI in Geneseo

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Syracuse was arrested for drunk driving in Geneseo when he crashed into a telephone pole on West Lake Road on April 22.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said 26-year-old Andrew C. Gilchrist was charged with Felony Leandra’s Law DWI, Aggravated DWI which is based on Gilchrist’s BAC, Common Law DWI, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Deputy Matthew Thomas of the STOP DWI Unit responded to the scene and a roadside investigation was conducted. Gilchrist was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

Gilchrist was transported to Livingston County Jail where he did submit to a chemical breath test. The breath test did show his BAC to be .19 percent.

Sheriff Dougherty said there were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers were children ages 2 and 4.

Geneseo Ambulance personnel evaluated all four occupants at the scene, and all signed off on transportation to the hospital.

Dougherty said Gilchrist was processed by Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail and is being held for pre-arraignment detention.

According to Dougherty, the District Attorney’s Office was contacted due to the felony level charges and advised that the DWI charges did not qualify for bail to be set under the Bail Reform Act but did qualify for arraignment due to the judge having the ability to review driving privileges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss