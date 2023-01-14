Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office outside of the Hudson Avenue address the afternoon of January 14, 2023. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue.

As the person is the subject of an ongoing NYSP investigation, officials said they are withholding details for the time being.

“The person surrendered peacefully and there is no longer any danger to the community,” an MCSO representative stated.

The Rochester Police Department also provided support. Additional details will be provided as soon as they can without compromising the investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Location