Swastika, “N-word,” homophobic slurs painted on vehicle in Brighton

Crime

by: WROC Staff

(Brighton Police Department Photo)

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are investigating a crime of criminal mischief involving the painting of a swastika, the “N-word,” homophobic slurs, and other damage to a vehicle, according to officials.

Brighton police say the crime occured sometime during the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday this past weekend. The vehicle that was damaged was found on Spier Avenue.

Brighton police and New York State Police are investigating this as a hate crime.

Officials ask for the public’s assistsance in checking surveillance systems in the areas of Spier Avenue, South Clinton Avenue, and Highland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Allison Laubacher at 585-784-5131.

Posted by Brighton Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

