Bomb squad recovers military device in car near Atlantic and Winton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad has recovered a military device in a car that was parked in the area of Winton Road and Atlantic Avenue.

RPD said officers responded to the Mobile gas station at 575 N. Winton Road around 3 a.m. on Thursday for the report of a suspicious vehicle. While investigating, officers observed a suspicious unknown item inside the vehicle and RPD’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

RPD is investing a suspicious device at a gas station off N. Winton Rd near Browncroft Blvd. Bomb squad just arrived. #Rochester #Roc pic.twitter.com/G142qLWY74 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) October 1, 2020

Here’s another vantage point of where police are investing a suspicious device off N. Winton Rd in Rochester pic.twitter.com/8TpxR3ziUc — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) October 1, 2020

Shortly before 7 a.m., officials reported that the area is now safe and opened to all traffic. At this time, officers said there are no criminal charges in relation to the incident.

