Suspects in custody after carjacking on North Clinton Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two separate suspects were arrested and charged after forcibly steeling a resident’s vehicle near North Clinton Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a 47-year-old male was opening his car door when a suspect approached him, forced him off the vehicle and drove away. The resident was not injured during the carjacking, according to police.

Rochester police officers located the vehicle an hour after it was stolen in the area of Lyell Avenue and North Plymouth Street.

Officials say two suspects were arrested shortly later, they were charged with the following:

A 31-year-old male resident was charged with robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the forth degree. The second suspect was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree.