Suspects in custody after bodies found, boy left on porch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been 11 weeks since three Florida residents disappeared in Buffalo, and a little boy was left alone on a porch.

According to Buffalo police, the key suspects in this case have been in custody for months.

In late September, surveillance video was released of the suspects running away from a burning van holding the hand of the little boy whose parents were found dead inside.

The 3-year-old turned up alone on a porch — officials said he was talking about a burning car.

We’ve learned federal agents were already watching people allegedly connected to drug houses in the area.

They were picked up on federal drug conspiracy charges.