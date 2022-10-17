ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is searching for a group of suspects accused of stealing a man’s vehicle during a gunpoint robbery in the Corn Hill neighborhood.

According to reports, officers were led to Edinburgh Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday for a gunpoint carjacking in progress. Upon arrival, they spoke with a male victim who reported that he had exited his vehicle and was approached by a number of suspects.

Investigators believe one of the suspects had a gun and used it to demand money and the keys to the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle. No one was injured in this incident and an investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

