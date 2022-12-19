ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six suspects were charged with conspiracy to sell drugs after an investigation into a street gang known as the Crips operating in Niagara Falls and Rochester.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cameron Lee, Michael Pryor, Shawn Pryor, and Ahmadja Green — identified by authorities as members of the Crips — allegedly planned to sell crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

The four defendants were charged alongside two other suspects — Melanie Pryor and Thomas Pryor — with conspiracy to possess with intent to sell the drugs. The charges they face carry penalties ranging from five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Niagara Falls police searched Lee’s residence on Orleans Avenue and found over 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl, buprenorphine, jewelry, three cell phones, and around $19,000.

In a recent incident, 12 people were arrested in Rochester for their alleged involvement in a narcotics organization connected to the shooting death of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.