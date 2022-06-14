ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are attempting to locate the suspect(s) responsible for a gunpoint carjacking near Burke Terrace and Birr Street late Monday night.

Officials say police was dispatched to the corner of Birr Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a gun robbery with a vehicle stolen. There, they located a 65-year-old victim who claimed he was approached by a male who displayed a firearm and demanded his car keys.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured during the incident, and the vehicle has yet to be recovered.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.