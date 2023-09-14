ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Dewey Avenue in May, and a number of other shootings over the months that followed.

Eric Martin, 21, was killed in a shooting in a parking lot on May 31. Investigators said he was there to drop off a family member at work when a passenger in a stolen Kia fired over a dozen shots into the plaza.

Police said Martin was “a truly innocent person in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

According to the Rochester Police Department, the same suspects ditched the Kia, stole a different car, then carried out another drive-by shooting about an hour later on Parsells Avenue, hitting two cars but missing a group of people nearby.

Investigators identified Keyvin Miller, 18, and Kirsean Chatfield, 26, as the suspects in the shootings. Both were indicted on second degree murder charges. Miller was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Chatfield had been arrested a week before the fatal shooting after police say he charged at his girlfriend with a knife in the presence of officers responding to a domestic call. He was released from custody the next day.

Chatfield was also arrested after a June 25 incident in which shots fired from a stolen vehicle hit a Barton Street home with a grandmother and her two grandchildren inside. No one was injured. Witnesses helped officers identify a suspect vehicle in which police said they found Chatfield and two handguns. He was arrested on weapons charges and issued an appearance ticket.

Chatfield was arrested on the Dewey Avenue murder charge Thursday morning in Rochester.

Miller was arrested on August 17 after a shooting on Roycroft Drive. Investigators said someone shot into a house, and when officers carried out a search warrant, they found Miller inside with a loaded handgun and more than 10 pounds of marijuana. He was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon and has been in custody ever since.

Miller and Chatfield are scheduled to appear in court on the latest charges on October 4.

Location