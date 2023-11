ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton police are searching for a suspect involved in a smash-and-grab on Jefferson Road on Sunday.

According to police, the burglary occurred at the Speedway on Jefferson Rd. The suspect smashed the door to the store and stole over 100 packs of cigarettes.

Brighton police released two photos of the suspect involved in the smash-and-grab. No further details about the investigation were released.

(Photo provided by the Brighton Police Department) (Photo provided by the Brighton Police Department)

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call 911.