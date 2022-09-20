ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a broad daylight shooting on St. Paul Street in May 2021, officials said Tuesday.

Marlon Scott was convicted of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree by a Monroe County grand jury and sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender.

Prosecutors say the man fired at least eight shots at an individual after a verbal altercation on St. Paul Street near Norton Street around 3 p.m. on May 6, 2021.

Scott fled the scene of the shooting but following a thorough investigation, police identified him as the main suspect and arrested him at a later date.

“Scott recklessly shot at an individual at least eight times in broad daylight without regard to the safety of the neighbors in the community,” said Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Jirik. “At 3 p.m., children could have been getting off the school bus or outside playing. Our community is safer with Marlon Scott in the New York State Department of Corrections.”