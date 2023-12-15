ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the suspects accused of kidnapping a victim at the Microtel in Henrietta is heading to federal court Friday morning.

Cordell Brooks, 27, will be facing at least one federal charge, but it has not been confirmed what that charge will be. He was charged with sex trafficking, kidnapping, and assault alongside 27-year-old Shuntiayana Sims.

Back in July, surveillance video was released showing a woman getting dragged out of the hotel to a van in the parking lot. Monroe County deputies identified both the victim and the suspects. They found the van near Joseph Avenue with the suspects and victim inside.

Brooks, Sims, and the victim, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, were all known to each other. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Sims and Brooks initially pleaded not guilty in court, but Sims pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and assault.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.