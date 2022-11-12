ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a short car chase Saturday evening and eventually escaped, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers said they located a vehicle that had been “taken by force” early Saturday morning in the Lake Avenue area.

Police said they attempted to pull the car over, but it refused to stop. Officers engaged the car in a short chase, but soon gave up due to high speeds and conditions.

Details are limited at this time. Police said the investigation is ongoing.