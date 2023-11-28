ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man wanted for homicide out of Monroe County was arrested on Tuesday in South Carolina, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 48-year-old Kenneth William Ingham was found in the Town of Cowpens around 7 a.m. He was arrested without incident and is in the process of being extradited back to New York.

It has not been made clear what homicide Ingham was accused of committing. News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

