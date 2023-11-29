ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is expected to make a plea in court Wednesday afternoon for a deadly hit-and-run last year on South Goodman Street.

37-year-old Master Bevel, Jr. is scheduled to make an appearance in Monroe County Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

On the night of December 23, the victim, 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz was walking his dog when he was hit by a car. Both he and his dog were pronounced dead at the scene and the car was not on the scene.

Prosecutors said Bevel was allegedly behind the wheel of that vehicle. He was indicted in March 2023 for second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

Santa-Cruz, a member of the community who worked with Cameron Community Ministries and Foodlink, was honored by having an award named after him, and a day of service was dedicated to him.