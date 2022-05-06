ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested and hospitalized after a police shootout on Remington Street early Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for a disturbance call. At the scene, they located a suspect who later exchanged gunfire with officers.
Officials say the suspect was arrested following a short pursuit and later hospitalized for minor injuries. While there were shots exchanged, no officers were struck or injured by the gunfire.
The suspect’s injuries are not believed to be gunshot-related.
An investigation is currently ongoing. Remington Street continues to be blocked off.
Rochester police are expected to hold a press conference to share further details about the shooting around 10 a.m. Friday. The identity of the suspect has yet to be released by officials.
