ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested and hospitalized after a police shootout on Remington Street early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for a disturbance call. At the scene, they located a suspect who later exchanged gunfire with officers.

Officials say the suspect was arrested following a short pursuit and later hospitalized for minor injuries. While there were shots exchanged, no officers were struck or injured by the gunfire.

The suspect’s injuries are not believed to be gunshot-related.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Remington Street continues to be blocked off.

Rochester police are expected to hold a press conference to share further details about the shooting around 10 a.m. Friday. The identity of the suspect has yet to be released by officials.

Large police scene on Remington St. near Oscar St. we have no information yet but police have told us they will give us an update before 5am. Tune in to news 8 at sunrise for the latest. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/XKzeiWVnB0 — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) May 6, 2022

(Remington Street Scene / Alec Richardson WROC)

