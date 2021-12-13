Suspect in custody after gunpoint carjacking, police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second time in less than 24 hours, Rochester police investigated a gunpoint carjacking that led to a police chase.

In the more recent incident, authorities say Rochester police officers responded to the Valero gas station on Norton Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for the report of a gunpoint robbery of a motor vehicle.

Officials say a police pursuit ensued that lasted about 25 minutes.

Police say one male was taken into custody on Harris Street in regards to this investigation. They say the victim of the crime was not injured, and the stolen vehicle was receovered.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

In a similar recent incident, Rochester police officials say a 15-year-old was arrested overnight following an investigation into a gunpoint carjacking and a brief police chase.

Authorities say officers responded to Conkey Avenue for the report of a gunpoint carjacking just before midnight. Officials say as officers were investigating, they relayed the description of the victim’s to officers throughout the city.

Police say around 12:07 a.m., Rochester police heard gunshots coming from the area of Glenwood Avenue, along with a SpotShotter activation for that area.

Shortly thereafter, police say, an officer found himself behind the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit on the west side of the city.

Police say the pursuit ended on Jay Street after the driver, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, fled on foot.

That driver, a 15-year-old male city resident, was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K9. Police say the teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for a dog bite, and was subsequently treated and released.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.