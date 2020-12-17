Suspect identified in bank robbery on Merchants Rd. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department identified the man who robbed a bank on Merchants Rd. in Rochester yesterday as Sylvester Reed, 64. Reed is already on parole for a prior bank robbery conviction.

He was charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny, and RPD says more charges may come from NYS Parole and the Irondequoit Police Department.

RPD says that at 2:20pm, Reed robbed the ESL Bank on Merchants who threatened with a weapon, but did not display one. A witness called 911 as he saw Reed fleeing in a car. RPD pursued Reed until he crashed into a house.

He sustained minor injuries, and was treated a local hospital, before he was released and brought to jail.